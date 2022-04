Help locate a retired ECSO K9

On 4-25, Haso took off in the area of Ashford Hollow & Rte 240 in Ashford.

Haso 8yo, sable-colored & has a microchip.

If you spot Haso, please notify ECSO immediately at 716.858.2903. Use caution remember he is a retired K9. #HelpLocateHaso pic.twitter.com/sX1yp8mAfT