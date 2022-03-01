Public asked to weigh in on future use of ring roads at Delaware and South Parks

Buffalo Department of Public Works and Olmsted Parks Conservancy are looking for feedback to determine the future use of each road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The public is being asked to weigh in on the future of the ring roads at both Delaware Park and South Park.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, along with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is launching a survey for people to provide feedback.

“Since the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the ring roads at these two parks have been closed to vehicular traffic,” said Mayor Brown. “This decision was made to meet the increasing need from park goers and the elevated levels of activity occurring in parks citywide by providing additional and expanded safe space for outdoor recreation.”

Both surveys can be found here.

Hard copies can be found at the following locations:

• Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Tosh Collins Community Center in Cazenovia Park, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Division of Parks and Recreation office, room 505 City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday