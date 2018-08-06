BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The folks behind Shark Girl and a bunch of other landmark art around the area unveiled their newest piece in Polonia Friday.

Polish artist Wojciech Kolacz unveiled his mural, which is just across the street from the Torn Space Theater on Fillmore Avenue.

Aaron Ott with the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative said, "This is an area that has historically seen a lot of Polish immigrants, but is now kind of a melting pot, and so we wanted to reflect that with this particular piece."

The Albright Knox says it has more projects planned for that area and all around Buffalo.



