BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright Knox Art Gallery's Public Art iniative has added another piece of art to Buffalo's landscape.

The new sculpture by American artist Aakash Nihalani is installed outside Five Points Bakery at the corner of Utica and Brayton Street in Buffalo.

The sculpture is called, 'Balancing Act II, 2018. It's a two-dimensional piece that looks three-dimensional. The piece gives the illusion of "tilting and toppling blocks caught in a state of suspended animation."

