Protocol Restaurant will pay $90K in sexual harassment suit settlement

The EEOC says Paul Pelczynski created a hostile environment by sexually harassing employees, including physically, and firing them if they objected to his actions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst restaurant will have to pay a hefty fine, and the owner won't be allowed to supervise employees, after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit regarding sexual harassment in the work place.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said that Protocol Restaurant owner and manager Paul Pelczynski created a hostile work environment for his employees.

The lawsuit EEOC filed described that Pelczynski would sexually harass female employees, including physically, and would then fire employees who objected to the harassment or employees would quit because of it.

Now, Protocol of Amherst, Inc., will have to pay $90,000 to those victims. The restaurant has since closed.

“I applaud the women who came forward and exposed the long-standing hostile work environment at Protocol Restaurant, and I hope this settlement provides some measure of justice for the workers,” said former EEOC Trial Attorney Elizabeth Fox-Solomon, who litigated this case along with Supervisory Trial Attorney Kimberly Cruz.

There's also a three-year consent decree, where during that time, Pelczynski is not allowed to supervise or manage restaurant employees.