Protesters return to Niagara Square, send message against police brutality

The demonstrators were out well past the 8 p.m. curfew set by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters delivered another message against police brutality and called for more transparency from law enforcement, as they demonstrated throughout downtown Buffalo Saturday.

Protesters in Buffalo joined protests nationally outraged at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four officers there face charges related to Floyd's death.

In Buffalo, things started off on the steps of City Hall. Many people were out some with their families. Many holding signs condemning police brutality.

The crowd then moved to the Erie County Holding Center, which has had a number of inmate deaths, under the administration of Sheriff Tim Howard. Cars could not go down a portion of Delaware Avenue outside the holding center because protesters blocked the road.

2 On your Side saw police in camouflage stationed on the roof of the sheriff’s office.

Protesters then went back to Niagara Square to deliver their message, which includes stripping money from the Buffalo Police Department.

"I think for once we can defund the police, I think it’s ironic that the ERT team decided to quit and show Buffalo and the world that we don’t need them that we never needed them," said Shaimaa Aakil, an organizer of the protest.

"The whole world is watching Buffalo to see how we handle this."

Protesters then made their way over to Johnson Park, where there was some singing, some more speakers and basically and end to the night.

Groups went off in different directions, and some returned back to Niagara Square to demonstrate.