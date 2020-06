A Western New York woman organized a protest Monday afternoon in Buffalo to honor people who died during encounters with police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters gathered in Niagara Square Monday afternoon to seek justice for people who have lost their lives during encounters with Western New York law enforcement officers.

Organizers of the protest said in a Facebook post that they are protesting in solidarity for Quentin Suttles, Wardell Meech Davis, Raphael Pito Rivers, Jose Hernandez Rossy, and others.