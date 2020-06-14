Protesters gather around Christopher Columbus statue in Buffalo, call for its removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters gathered Sunday morning at Columbus Park to call for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus.
This comes in the same week as a petition gained renewed attention, which calls for not only the removal of the statue, but for the park to be renamed as well.
The petition currently has over 4,400 signatures.
2 On Your Side photojournalist Tyler Weber was at the park, which is located on Niagara Street, to capture the protest.
By his count, about 20 to 30 people had gathered by 10:45 am. The protesters were holding signs and flags.