Protesters gather around Christopher Columbus statue in Buffalo, call for its removal

A group of people protested the statue in Columbus Park on Niagara Street, which has renewed calls for its removal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters gathered Sunday morning at Columbus Park to call for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus.

This comes in the same week as a petition gained renewed attention, which calls for not only the removal of the statue, but for the park to be renamed as well.

The petition currently has over 4,400 signatures.

2 On Your Side photojournalist Tyler Weber was at the park, which is located on Niagara Street, to capture the protest.