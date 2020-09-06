Protesters advocate for Deyanna Davis' release

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In addition to calling for more reform, people who protested outside City Hall demanded Buffalo Police release Deyanna Davis.
She's the woman Police say drove her car through a blockade of officers on Bailey Avenue last Monday.
Family members told us that isn't like her.
"She loves her kids. Her kids are her world. She would never do anything to jeopardize her kids. So her running over police? She's not going to do it," Davis' sister Javonti Chaney said.
Davis is facing several felonies including aggravated assault on a police officer.