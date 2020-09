Police say the bicyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what they considered non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A protester on a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Niagara Square on Wednesday night, according to Buffalo Police.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what they considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident investigation unit is investigating.