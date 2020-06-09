Protest held in Niagara Falls in response to recent violence

The protest was held in front of the Red Room Saturday evening.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A protest was held Saturday evening in Niagara Falls in response to the recent violence on Highland Avenue.

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, three people were injured early Saturday morning at the 3000 block of Highland Avenue. Two people were shot and another person was stabbed in the head. No additional information has been given at this time.

The protest was held in front of the Red Room from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are taking this violence very seriously, and have been looking into this prior to the events that transpired last night,” said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata. “We are doing everything in our power to help stop this violence.”