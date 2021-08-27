Protected two-way bike track completed along Niagara Street

The protected two-way cycle track separates bikes from traffic and makes people feel they are off the street for safer travels.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bikers on Niagara Street in Buffalo can now feel safer in a bike lane separated from traffic.

Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins announced the completion of the two-way cycle track between Forest Avenue and Hampshire Street. A cycle track is a bike lane that is separated from traffic by an island so bikers feel like they are on their own path and not on the street.

“Riding safety for cyclists continues to be a top priority of my Administration and creating new, family-friendly bike routes for residents and visitors to enjoy demonstrates our continued commitment to improving the quality of life in our community, while continuing to reimagine the way we use our streets to create a more sustainable future,” Brown said.

The bike track will be marked by green paint at intersections and driveways to make the track even more safe.

The bike track is part of Phase 3 of the $12.4 million Niagara Street Streetscape Project, which also includes new sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, pavement, LED street lights, and new signage. The project is also a part of the city's Complete Streets program to make streets accessible for all users, bikers, pedestrians and cars alike.