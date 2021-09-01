Prospect Elementary in Salamanca to switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday

School remains closed to in-person instruction while cleanup continues after mold was discovered in the building.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — An elementary school in Salamanca will remain closed to in-person instruction while environmental cleaners work to remove mold from the building.

Students at Prospect Elementary were set to return to school with the rest of the district on Wednesday. The return was pushed back until Thursday and an update from Superintendent Robert Breidenstein says while progress has been made, more time is needed to complete the job.

As a result, students will switch to remote learning for Thursday and Friday. Staff will be directed where and when to report for work. The district's transportation department Wednesday was in the process of delivering packets for two days of remote instruction. On Thursday, they will be delivering computers to students at their homes. There will be additional instructions on how to sign in on the devices.

Box lunches will continue to be available on the following food service schedule:

September 1st – one lunch between 11 & 1 @ Prospect – look for the bus!

September 2nd – two breakfasts and two lunches available between 11 & 1 @ Prospect – look for the bus!