Prosecution rests in South Buffalo man's murder trial, defense begins bringing witnesses to the stand

27-year-old Shane Casado is on trial for allegedly killing his estranged girlfriend, Rachael Wierzbicki, 22, in 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The people have rested its case in the trial of a South Buffalo man accused of shooting and killing his estranged girlfriend back in November 2018.

Shane Casado is facing a second degree murder charge for the death of 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki.

He allegedly shot her with a .22 caliber rifle.

The prosecution's last witness was the coroner, who said Wierzbicki died on the operating table at the hospital.

After a brief recess, the defense brought three witnesses forward.

They include a Buffalo police officer who is also Casado's brother-in-law, a friend of Casado's who was texting him the night of the alleged murder and Casado's old manager from Bank of America.

The trial is expected to last about another week and resumes Thursday at 9:30 a.m.