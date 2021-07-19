Final plan in the works for proposed Riverline Trail in Buffalo

A final plan is now in place for the proposed Riverline Trail in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After years of discussion and planning there is now a final plan in place for the proposed Riverline Trail in Buffalo.

Representatives from Washington and Albany joined local leaders to unveil that final concept design Monday morning.

The design laid out a mile-and-a-half trail from the area around the Keybank Center, down into the Old First Ward, and the Perry and Valley neighborhoods. This will give folks places to gather, enjoy nature and explore.

David Ostrich with W Architecture & Landscaping said the experience so far has showed him that we all need each other.

"If the past year has taught us anything, it is about how much we both need nature and need each other. And so we've worked towards that in our designs," Ostrich said.

When it's complete, the Riverline will include a trail for walking, cycling, snowshoeing, and sledding.

The Western New York Land Conservancy said the concept is from public engagement, community feedback and is built around a common theme.

Funding for the project came in part through a state grant as well as other donations from local organizations. You can donate to the Riverline too by clicking here.