Proposed legislation in NYS would prohibit utility disconnections during a State of Emergency

Electric, gas, water, telecommunications, cable and internet services all apply as utilities under this proposed legislation.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new proposal Sunday that would prohibit utility disconnections in regions of New York that are under a State of Emergency.

This announcement comes as part of the 2021 State of the State, which Cuomo is set to announce in more detail later this week.

Electric, gas, water, telecommunications, cable and internet services all apply as utilities under this proposed legislation. The governor's office says utility companies that don't comply would be subject to penalties.

"In a year in which we dealt with an unprecedented pandemic, ferocious storms added insult to injury by knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

"Utility companies provide essential services, and we need to make sure they continue to provide them, rain or shine. That's why we're proposing legislation to make sure that New Yorkers, especially those living in regions under states of emergency, have access to these critical services to provide for themselves and their families."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo signed legislation last year extending a moratorium preventing utility companies from "disconnecting utilities to residential households that are struggling with their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic."