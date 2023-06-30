Public weighs in on proposed Lackawanna park

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — People in Lackawanna are sharing their thoughts and ideas for a passive park in the area of the former Bethlehem Steel Site.
Thursday, The Erie County Development Industrial Agency presented a phased concept for the project and what features could be developed like nature trails, walking paths, park benches, and more. The CEO of the Erie County Development Industrial Agency, John Cappellino, calls this a "generational opportunity" saying "This is the opportunity for us to lay claim to some of that area as a public area that the people can get back out and enjoy that view on the waterfront area."
The proposed passive park area still needs to undergo remediation, which could take up to six years before any development could take place.