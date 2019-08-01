Proposed staffing changes for Buffalo Police detectives are on hold for now.

"A-District as a whole really is an engaged citizenry. It's people that get up, go to work, come home, take care of their property, look after their neighbors, contribute to their community and, in light of some of the decisions the Buffalo Police Department looked to be making, all they really want is the same protections from that police department that other areas of the city are receiving," says Buffalo Common Council Member Chris Scanlon.

Scanlon spoke with the Buffalo Police Commissioner Friday about proposed changes that would assign all narcotics and district detectives to day shifts and no more regularly-scheduled night shifts. Scanlon says the Commissioner also told him the Buffalo Police Department was looking at removing one of two captain positions in A-District, which covers South Buffalo.

"Why was A-District picked?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"That was one of the questions I asked. It was based on statistics I was told. But I strongly urged the Commissioner to reconsider his decision," said Scanlon. "We've put a lot of new officers on the last few years, and the supervisory role is extremely important."

Monday, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President told me the union filed a grievance to fight the change to move detectives to days, so that's on hold for now. He also says the BPD has eliminated several detective positions by attrition since November.

Both the Buffalo BPA and BPD told me that according to the union contract, there are only two dates a year the department is allowed to adjust manpower - January 15 and July 15.

"In working with the PBA right now, that plan is on hold as we explore some other options, but, you know, again the department does adjust manpower whether it's within a unit or a squad or citywide based on calls for service and the needs of the department," said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo concerning the shift change proposal.

There's a community meeting in South Buffalo Wednesday night at 7 to talk about the proposed staffing changes. It’s at the Southside Elementary School cafeteria. Scanlon plans on being there.