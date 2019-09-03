BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local lawmakers are debating a proposal changing the process of cat adoptions in Erie County.

The Feline Adoption Promotion Act of 2019 would allow shelters in the city of Buffalo and Erie County to place lost cats up for adoption three days after being found.

Right now they have to wait five days.

This change may have a larger impact than a lot of people may think.

"When a cat is in any kind of shelter environment, no matter what we do to make those animals comfortable, there's always a level of shelter stress that comes along with being in a shelter so when an animal is experiencing a high level of stress, the animal can become sick very easily. A cat with us a certain amount of stray days can become very sick very quickly and all of a sudden a kitty who we would've been able to spay or put up for adoption in a 4 or 5 day period ends up with us 10 days, 20 days, sometimes, 30 days," said Gina Browning, SPCA Serving Erie County.

The public hearing will be held Wednesday, March 13 in the county legislature chambers.