ELMA, NY — Alex O'Donnell and Sydney Hanley have been friends and teammates — and soon they're going to be prom dates.

The two Iroquois High School students, who have been friends for 13 years, are heading to prom together after Alex's heartwarming promposal that quickly spread on the internet.

In the video, Alex enters the gym before a Iroquois unified basketball with balloons in one hand and a "Prom?" cookie cake in the other.

Jolie O'Donnell, Alex's mom, says making the promposal happen wasn't easy.

"There were multiple teams playing in multiple places, a lot of people a lot of noise so we just kind of snuck in the back with the cake and the balloons," she said.

Sydney said yes and gave Alex a kiss on the cheek.

Watch the story by Maryalice Demler and photojournalist Ben Read in the video player above.

