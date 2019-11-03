NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Congratulations are in order for former 107th Attack Wing Commander Colonel Robert Kilgore.

He was promoted to the rank of brigadier general at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Sunday.

His new position allows him to serve as the chief of staff of the New York Air National Guard.

"I never thought I would reach this level," he said. "It never dawned on me at the time. I just wanted to serve and have the opportunity and it presented itself, and I get to work with some amazing people, and I think they're the ones who are responsible for making this happen."

Kilgore will now be the primary adviser on all Air National Guard matters to the adjutant general.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Hamburg woman advances to next round of voting for Military Spouse of the Year

Space Force would start in 2020 with just 200 personnel

George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully starts his new job