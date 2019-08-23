BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo staff members are making the rounds in Buffalo's University District ahead of the new school year as part of an ongoing community building effort.

They are hanging bags on the doors of 1,500 homes. Inside is information on how to stay safe and tips on how to be a good neighbor.

This year, the bag contains an off-campus renters' checklist to evaluate a unit's fire and life safety, a recycling guide, and a list of local businesses that offer discounts to students, faculty, and staff. The bags also include coupons, flyers for upcoming community events, and information about the University Heights tool library.

UB has been doing this for four years to try and improve the neighborhood around the South Campus and better the relationship between students and residents.

