Project Mona's House kicks off their 'Amplify' series

A panel on Wednesday discussed what human trafficking is, how to identify it, and how the organization helps those who survived being trafficked.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local organization held a panel to recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.



Project Mona's House kicked off their new Amplify series.

The series educates and brings awareness to human trafficking. The panel discussed what human trafficking is, how to identify it and how the organization helps those who survived being trafficked.

"Over the years, we've been housing women who are victims by human trafficking. We have learned that people really want a place that has community. Where they feel safe to learn to love again and receive love. They need a place that's gonna help them become independent and contributing members of society. They need a place that's gonna teach them workforce development. And not just to go from a shelter to another shelter," Kelly Daine Galloway, founder of Project Mona’s House.

Galloway says they're running out of space at Project Mona's House and they're looking for more aid and volunteers to help. If you're interested check out Project Mona's House website.

The Amplify series will run throughout the month. Check Project Mona's House's social medial pages for more details.

Project Mona's House had Buffalo City Hall, Iskalo Development's Electric Tower, Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, The Peace Bridge, and Niagara Falls lighting up blue in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.