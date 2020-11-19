Project Homeless Connect Buffalo goes virtual

The event is designed to connect homeless and other at-risk people with resources and community services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Project Homeless Connect Buffalo has gone virtual this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The event, which is taking place Thursday, is designed to connect homeless and other at-risk populations to community services around the Buffalo area.

Instead of meeting in person, the WNY Coalition for the Homeless has organized a brochure of over 50 local agencies and phone numbers that people can contact directly for support. The brochures were delivered to homeless shelters across Western New York earlier in the week.

Groups participating in the event range from adult education services, bike repair, medical help and so much more. Other groups who are not service providers have donated items to create hygiene kits for those in need.