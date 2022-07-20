7th annual Project Connect Niagara returns

The project connects nearly 40 organizations together to provide information and referrals for services such as medical services, employment opportunities, and more.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seventh annual Project Connect Niagara was held on Wednesday.

The project connects nearly 40 organizations together to give the community information and referrals for services such as medical services, employment opportunities, social services and more.

It was held at Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry in Niagara Falls.

Wednesday marked its return since since the pandemic hit and organizers say it's important to know about the services offered.

"In previous years when were at full scale we would have about 300 people walk through the doors to be able to really understand more what the community offers.. what we always like to talk about is when crisis happens, when something happens you may not know where to turn," Planning Committee Project Connect Niagara Christian Hoffman said.

"You may heard of some organizations that are around but you don't really understand what they do. Coming out to an event like this is great to really educate yourself as to what services are out there and if this happens where if you know somebody that's going through something you can refer them to a great organization here that are willing to help."