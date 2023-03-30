Progress report: Buffalo Outer Harbor events pavilion

The $13 million concert and event venue promises to provide access to section of waterfront inaccessible for generations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Progress continues on the construction of a new events center on Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

It promises to open up public access to another section of waterfront.

Work on the off Fuhrmann Boulevard has been visible to passing motorists on an elevated section of Route 5.

After the $13 million project was revealed in 2021, and after its approval by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) withstood a court battle, work to convert a long-abandoned warehouse known as "Terminal B" into the new venue began in November of that year.

"We're about 70% complete," ECHDC senior director of design Mark Wendel said during a visit to the site on Thursday.

When finished, the venue is envisioned as a place primarily for concerts, accommodating up to 8,000 patrons as well as a variety of other events.

It incorporates the steel beams, which once supported the walls and roof of Terminal B, as well as the large warehouse floor as part of its design.

"We'll get some finish painting done on the structure as well as along the surface slab, so it's going to be dressed up and look really nice for when this opens for the public to come and see," Wendel said.

In addition to the concert stage itself, though, he thinks the public might be just as impressed with the area in front of it, where they will sit for events.

"People love to come to the Outer Harbor for the sunset, they love to come watch nature unfold, and they love to see the boats sailing. And we're providing that element out in front at various elevations with the sloped lawn that will be the seating area," he said.

By having no skin attached to the steel girders, visitors will be able to see through the stage and view of the water behind it.

According to Wendel, the plan is to have all the work completed and construction fencing removed by this fall, to allow the public to begin exploring the area.

Wendel also said ECHDC is already receiving calls from concert promoters wondering when they can book shows.

That's going to be a while longer, however.

Wendel says ECHDC learned the hard way when developing other areas of the Outer Harbor that if you invite large crowds too soon, the grass which hasn't had a chance to set up and take root, can get turned into a mud pit.