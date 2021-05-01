The $1.2 million exterior renovation of the historic market is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been some ongoing improvements to the exterior of the Broadway Market, and Mayor Byron Brown provided an update on those improvements Monday.

The $1.2 million project has been ongoing for several weeks and it's expected to transform the exterior of the market.

"Since early spring, crews have been upgrading the façade of the Broadway Market as we work to improve the market experience and fuel the growth of the Broadway/Fillmore business district," Mayor Brown said. "Our continuing investment in the Broadway Market complements Governor Cuomo’s recent commitment of $4 million state funds to ensure the iconic market is a sustainable and vibrant year-round shopping hub for local residents, as well as a regional destination."

The current cladding on the facade of the market is being removed and replaced with material that matches the brick foundation. Market-goers will see a "Buffalo-blue" stripe painted on the recently patched upper concrete section.

There are several organizations funding the exterior renovation work at the Broadway Market. That includes $497,584 from a 2019 city bond sale, $500,000 from the state Dormitory Authority and a $126,000 Empire State Development Corp. grant.

The Broadway Market is open during the facade work and several Father's Day and summer events are planned, such as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 17. You can find the full event calendar for the Broadway Market on the market's website.