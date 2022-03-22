'Professional Fashion Week' helps local women find a job

It was created by two local groups who are helping young professionals dress for success. They say first impressions are really important and want to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Inspired by Women's History Month, two community groups are coming together to help local women with their confidence and help prepare them for the workforce. They call it "Professional Fashion Week."

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) and Dress for Success Buffalo are working together to help local women land a job.

"When I showed up there were thousands of clothes and makeup artists," said Mariah Newhart, a participant for Professional Fashion Week.

They brought in stylists and makeup artists to teach women about all things business, Jennifer Parker with BFNC said there is a need for this.

"As a society, we have gotten away, and maybe COVID has been a part of that, about really dressing for success and what it is. As you look around Buffalo and being a business person, I see the need," Parker said.

Parker has worked directly with young professionals in the past and said many young people are not really sure what business attire is.

"I had one young lady told me, that was an intern, she said before she started working for my PR firm, she said she looked at 'Sex and the City' to get an idea of what she should wear," Parker said.

She went on to say there are young people in our community right now who need mentors.

"To be honest, I grew up in the ghetto knowing nothing until I meet Rebecca and she brought me into the business thing. At first, I was not going to do it, to be honest. I was shy. I didn't want to do it, putting dresses on," Newhart said.

And one goal in mind, they hope to help women feel their best so that they can perform their best.

"I believe that it's really important to our clients to feel confident, and if they look well and feel great then they will interview well," said Michelle Barron the executive director for Dress for Success Buffalo.

For someone who has never been in business attire before, that is exactly what Newhart felt.

"It was amazing. Looking in the mirror with a full face of makeup and hair done, it was amazing. I just felt like a whole different person," Newhart said.

And for all the women who walk through their doors Barron says, "We want them to do well. So, they can become self-sufficient and be in the position to take care of their families."

After all the women, like Newhart, who participated in their Professional Fashion Week land a job they will be able to come back and get a full week's worth of professional attire for free.

Starting the week of March 21, Parker, Barron, and their staff are sharing fashion hacks for work on social media. After the positive feedback they received, Parker and her staff are considering doing another fashion week next year.