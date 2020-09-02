BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is having a lucky weekend.

On Sunday the New York Lottery announced a Take 5 ticket worth $31,617 was sold in West Seneca.

The prize-winning ticket was sold on Saturday at Tops Markets located at 800 Harlem Road. However, that wasn't the only winning Take 5 ticket.

A second ticket worth $31,617 was sold in Yonkers.

On Saturday, the New York Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was also sold in Buffalo.

The Lottery announced on Monday that another winning ticket, this time worth $17,884, was sold at Consumers Beverages in Tonawanda.

The New York Lottery has not released the names of the winners.

Take 5 drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m.

