BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is having a lucky weekend.
On Sunday the New York Lottery announced a Take 5 ticket worth $31,617 was sold in West Seneca.
The prize-winning ticket was sold on Saturday at Tops Markets located at 800 Harlem Road. However, that wasn't the only winning Take 5 ticket.
A second ticket worth $31,617 was sold in Yonkers.
On Saturday, the New York Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was also sold in Buffalo.
The Lottery announced on Monday that another winning ticket, this time worth $17,884, was sold at Consumers Beverages in Tonawanda.
The New York Lottery has not released the names of the winners.
Take 5 drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m.
RELATED: $3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Buffalo
RELATED: Winning TAKE-5 ticket sold in Buffalo
RELATED: Hamburg town supervisor concerned over New York budget proposal