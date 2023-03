Primark will be opening up its new store at the Walden Galleria on April 20.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An international clothing retailer founded in Ireland announced its grand opening plans for its first store in Western New York on Monday.

Primark will be opening up its new 34-thousand-square-foot store at the Walden Galleria on April 20.

Shoppers can expect to find affordable deals on clothing, homewares, and other gifts.