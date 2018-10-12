AMHERST — Until Monday, Father Fabian Maryanski had not spoken on-camera about accusations that he sexually abused a women for years, starting when she was just 15 years old.

2 On-Your-Side tracked down Maryanski in a medical office parking lot. When we approached, Father Maryanski stopped and answered a few questions. He said the accusation by the now 50-year-old woman was about money and then suggested the alleged victim, Stephanie McIntyre may have been in love with him and was now a “woman scorned.”

Mayanski at first denied a sexual relationship with McIntyre, but later admitted to it, although he claims McIntyre initiated it.

You can watch the full interview with Father Maryanski HERE.

On Monday night, McIntyre responded on Twitter:

It's painful to watch my abuser, but it's helpful for me to see him caught in his lies. @BuffaloDiocese https://t.co/1ba8iOaoPH — Stephanie McIntyre (@BluefireV1) December 10, 2018