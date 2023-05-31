Pride month kicks off in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pride month starts this Thursday here in the US but it's now Buffalo Pride week.
It's a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community here in Western New York.
On Tuesday, the Progress Pride flag was raised in Niagara Square outside city hall to mark the occasion.
"Sadly, some places in our country are going in the wrong direction on diversity, equity, and inclusion. But here in Buffalo, pride is deeply rooted in our city's history and culture," said Mayor Byron Brown.
Buffalo's Pride parade is this Sunday at 11 a.m. on Elmwood Avenue from Forest to Allen Street.