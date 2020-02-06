Price Rite to donate to FeedMore WNY, other food banks in northeast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Price Rite Marketplace announced that the company is donating $131,000 to food banks across the northeast United States, including FeedMore WNY.
Price Rite's Check-Out Hunger campaign raised the money throughout November and December from stores in New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
"Food insecurity has always been a challenge in our communities, but now, more than ever, our neighbors are faced with it, sometimes for the first time,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We greatly appreciate the support and generosity of our customers and associates, whose contributions help make a difference in the communities we serve at a time when it is needed most.”
It's unclear exactly how much money FeedMore will be getting from the donation. Since it's inception in 2002, the Check-Out Hunger drive has raised over $1.8 million.
