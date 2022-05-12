Price Rite holding walk-up job fair on May 19

The job fair is scheduled to take place on May 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Price Rite is holding a walk-up job fair next week to fill several open positions at its retail grocery stores.

During the job fair, Price Rite says it will have on-the-spot interviews at all store locations for available positions. According to Price Rite, full-time, part-time and management positions are available. Some part-time positions include general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks.

The job fair is scheduled to take place on May 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those looking for a job can go to any Price-Rite store and speak with a hiring representative.

Buffalo isn't the only area hiring. Price Rite is holding the walk-up job fair for stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland.