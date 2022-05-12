Price Rite holding walk-up job fair on May 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Price Rite is holding a walk-up job fair next week to fill several open positions at its retail grocery stores.
During the job fair, Price Rite says it will have on-the-spot interviews at all store locations for available positions. According to Price Rite, full-time, part-time and management positions are available. Some part-time positions include general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks.
The job fair is scheduled to take place on May 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those looking for a job can go to any Price-Rite store and speak with a hiring representative.
Buffalo isn't the only area hiring. Price Rite is holding the walk-up job fair for stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland.
For more information about the job fair, or open positions at Price Rite, click here.