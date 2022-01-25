Price Rite to hold 'walk up' job fair on January 29

The job fair will be held January 29 to fill several different positions at their retail grocery stories.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a job, or to make some extra money, Price Rite Marketplace will be hosting a 'walk-up' job fair for several positions.

The job fair will be held January 29 to fill several different positions at their retail grocery stories. You can just go to any of the Price Rite Marketplace stores between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to request to speak to a hiring manager on the spot.

“Price Rite is looking for prospective associates who demonstrate a commitment to customer service and teamwork and are interested in building a career with us,” said Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president of operations for Price Rite in a released statement.

There are full-time, part-time and management opportunities available, depending on the location.

Among the jobs available are part-time positions for general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks. The company says they have flexible hours and cross training for team members.