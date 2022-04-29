Preservationists win appeal on Great Northern Grain Elevator; restraining order reinstated

The court ruled in favor of preservationists and reinstated the petition and restraining order preventing demolition. Further court proceedings are expected.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's 4th Department ruled Friday on the emergency demolition order for the Great Northern Grain Elevator.

The court ruled in favor of preservationists and reinstated the petition and restraining order, saying the courts did not allow the petitioner to present its testimony and sent it back to the Supreme Court in Erie County for further proceedings. The decision reverses the lower court ruling that said the city didn't do anything wrong issuing an emergency demo permit.

The grain elevator was damaged during a windstorm last December. It has not suffered any further visible damage since and advocates for keeping it believe the internal structure remains sound.

The City of Buffalo had issued a permit to demolish the structure. But those who want to preserve the historic grain elevator believe it can be saved.

Tim Tielman, the executive director of The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture, and Culture, said that may require the owner, ADM Milling, to make repairs and for the City of Buffalo to enforce its building codes.

"It's really important in the history of so many things: Buffalo, the United States, electrical power development, grain storage, and architecture," Tielman said Thursday, the day before the decision was issued.

"Eventually, as you may know, the grain elevators of Buffalo really established in a sense for a lot of people, what the potential of modern architecture was."

There will be a public discussion this Saturday at Buffalo's Central Library at noon, regardless of the outcome of the expected decision.

In March, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History offered to buy the endangered landmark. Around the same time developer, Douglas Jemal offered his support for the project.

