Preservationists granted preliminary injunction on Great Northern Grain Elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Great Northern Grain Elevator has dodged another date with the wrecking ball.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture was granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday to preserve the structure. The ruling is pending a decision, yet to be made, by the NY Supreme Court Appellate Division for the Fourth Department.

The Campaign has raised issued relating to an emergency demolition order issued by the City of Buffalo and a lower court ruling favoring the city last month.

“We are glad that the court agreed with the need for an injunction to prevent any action to demolish the Great Northern,” said Campaign attorney Richard Berger. Campaign lead attorney Richard Lippes said “We are grateful that the appellate court recognized the importance of the Great Northern to Buffalo and beyond."

The elevator was damaged during a wind storm on December 11, 2021. The city issued an emergency demolition order less than a week later, at which point the Campaign sued to prevent the structure from coming down.

The preservation group contends the elevator remains structurally sound and that demolition is not necessary. Instead, they continue to push for the building's owner, ADM, to repair and maintain it.

The Great Northern Elevator was designated a Buffalo landmark in 1990.