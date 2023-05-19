Preservation Buffalo-Niagara recognizes local projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating the past, present and future of Western New York.
Every year, the group Preservation Buffalo-Niagara recognizes and honors projects in our region that preserve our community's past, while building a more inclusive and sustainable future.
"For Buffalo we need to realize how unique of a city we are. When you look at America, when you look at the world Buffalo is a gem - a diamond. And we have to save these historic buildings for many, many reasons but one is we are so unique and we need to celebrate that in itself," says Bernice Radle, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo-Niagara.
Some of the buildings celebrated Thursday night were the Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls, the Nash Lofts in Buffalo, and the Arts Cafe in Springville.