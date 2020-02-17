BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans to turn the longtime headquarters of the Buffalo Police Department into residential units will take an important step forward when they are presented to the city’s preservation board for consideration on Thursday

According to an Application for Certificate for restoration and alterations, Jemal’s The Police, LLC, seeks a complete exterior and interior restoration of the 125,000 sq. ft. art-deco landmark, which served as headquarters for the BPD until it moved into renovated space in the former federal courthouse on Niagara Square.

Developer Doug Jemal purchased the building for $3 million and plans to spend $30 million renovating it into 130 studio and one bedroom apartments, providing residents with parking in the basement of the building and making the roof top accessible for their recreational use.

Jamel proposes a new two-story addition of approximately 5,000 sq. ft. at the rear of the building atop the existing two-story ‘hyphen’ between the existing wings.

In addition, the exterior of the building’s masonry is restored to its “historic appearance across the building’s facades”.

Jamel, who is based in Washington D.C, has taken a keep interest in Buffalo properties, having purchased the Seneca One Tower (Buffalo’s tallest building) and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst among other projects.

