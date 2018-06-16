HAMBURG, NY — If you have unused or unwanted prescription drugs you're looking to get rid of, you have a spot to get rid of them on Saturday.

Sen. Chris Jacobs is hosting a "Shed the Meds" drug disposal event at the Hamburg Town Hall.

"The heroin epidemic has reached our streets. It’s in our schools and may very well be in some of our homes. We cannot afford to ignore this public health crisis," Jacobs said in a statement. "Nearly half of the young people who inject heroin report abusing prescription painkillers first. Help us stop the epidemic by getting rid of unused, no longer needed prescription drugs that might be in your home."

Hamburg's Town Hall is located at 6100 South Park Avenue. The drop-off event goes from 10 a.m. until noon.

