BUFFALO, N.Y. — A project giving some proceeds to Western New York Heroes this week is the sixth annual Human BuffaLove aerial photo.

Grounds crews started work Thursday on digging a Buffalo shaped garden that participants will get to plant a flower in this Sunday.

Hundreds of people are once again expected to come out to Canalside, with the aerial photo being the main event.

"We have about a thousand people in the shape of a living logo design," organizer Patty Watson said. "This year we have a special design. It is in the shape of a Buffalo riding a sailboat, celebrating that the tall ships are coming to town and our Buffalo waterfront."

There's still plenty of space to join in Friday at Canalside. Tickets also include a T-shirt, lunch, and live entertainment.

It all starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Port of Call Buffalo coming July 4-7 to Canalside

Fourth of July fireworks canceled in City of Niagara Falls

Explore & More Children's Museum now open seven days a week