Prehistoric World opening this weekend in Perry

The Wyoming County attraction costs just $8.

PERRY, N.Y. — A new interactive attraction is opening up in Perry in Wyoming County.

It's called Prehistoric World. It's New York's only reptile zoo and a dinosaur museum.

Guests will be able to hold, touch, and interact with reptiles from around the world.

And for those who love dinosaurs, fossils and dinosaur memorabilia will be on display.

Prehistoric World is holding its ribbon cutting Saturday at 10 a.m. The attraction will be open seven days a week, and admission is just $8.