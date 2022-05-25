Prayer vigil to be held at Michigan Street Baptist Church Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A prayer and healing vigil will be held on the grounds of the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church Thursday morning.
The vigil is set to begin at 10 a.m.
The Reverend William H. Henderson Foundation will hold a prayer and healing service for families, survivors, community residents, and anyone impacted by the tragic mass shooting.
According to the news release, local ministers and community members will provide prayers and console the grieving on the grounds of the historic landmark that provided shelter to the enslaved fleeing terror and has been a long-standing sanctuary for freedom seekers and fighters.