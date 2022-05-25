Prayer vigil to be held at Michigan Street Baptist Church Thursday morning

A prayer and healing vigil will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A prayer and healing vigil will be held on the grounds of the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church Thursday morning.

The vigil is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Reverend William H. Henderson Foundation will hold a prayer and healing service for families, survivors, community residents, and anyone impacted by the tragic mass shooting.