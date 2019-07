A prayer service is being held for a Bishop Timon student killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Paul Humphrey, 17, died after he was shot on Briscoe Avenue near Walden Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Buffalo Police.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School says Humphrey would have been a junior in the fall.

The service is being held at the school on McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo.