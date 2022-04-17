Powerplay 3rd prize-winning tickets sold in Depew and Cold Spring

The win includes a prize-winning Powerplay ticket worth $250,000 purchased at 7-Eleven on Transit Road in Depew.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery today announced Sunday that two-third prize-winning Powerpball® tickets for the April 16, 2022 drawing were purchased in New York.

The winning tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

One prize-winning Powerplay ticket worth $250,000 was purchased at 7-Eleven on Transit Road in Depew. The other, a $50,000 third prize-winning ticket was purchased at Highland Wine & Liquor on Route 9 in Cold Spring.

The winning numbers for April 16 are: 15-21-32-62-65 and the Powerball is 26. The Powerplay multiplier for Saturday's drawing is 5.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.