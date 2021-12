The New York Lottery says the third prize winning ticket from Wednesday's drawing was sold at the Shurfine Food Mart on North Main Street.

EDEN, N.Y. — Somebody's holidays just got a whole lot happier after the NYS Lottery announced a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Shurfine Food Mart on North Main Street in Eden.

There were two third prize tickets for the December 8 drawing. The other winning ticket was sold on Staten Island.

Third place prizes have four matching numbers and the Powerball.