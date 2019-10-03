BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy winds have already caused power outages for parts of Western New York early Sunday morning.

NYSEG is reporting more than 15,000 customers in the Hamburg, Orchard Park and Town of Boston areas are without power.

NYSEG says estimated restoration times may vary between 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

National Grid is reporting more than 200 customers in the City of Buffalo are also without power.

We will update this story when more information on the power outages and restoration times becomes available.