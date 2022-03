According to the NYSEG outage map at 2:40 p.m., there are 11 outages impacting more than 9,500 customers in Cheektowaga and Depew.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — NYSEG is reporting power outages near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG outage map at 2:40 p.m., there are 11 outages impacting more than 9,500 customers in Cheektowaga and Depew.

Areas impacted are north of George Urban Boulevard and south of the Thruway, between Union Road and Transit Road.