BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the wind picks up, more and more customers across Western New York are reporting power outages.

As of 2:45 p.m., National Grid reports 22,405 customers in Western New York without power.

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) reported 1,153 area customers in Erie County without power as of 2:30 p.m.

A reported power outage impacted 160 customers in Buffalo before severe winds blew through the city later Sunday.

The outage was reported at 3:24 a.m. just south of Bailey and East Delevan avenues.

National Grid encourages customers to report outages by either calling its hotline at 800-465-1212, or on its website.

