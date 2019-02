BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reported power outage impacted 160 customers in Buffalo before severe winds blew through the city later on Sunday.

The outage was reported at 3:24 a.m. just south of Bailey and East Delevan avenues.

National Grid encourages customers to report outages by either calling its hotline at 800-465-1212, or on its website.

